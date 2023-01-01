Live Radio
Woodbridge man killed in shooting identified by police

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com
Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

January 17, 2023, 11:26 AM

A Woodbridge man is dead and another man is wounded after a shooting Monday night in Prince William County, Virginia, police said.

Akeem Rashad Williams, 27, of Woodbridge died and a 22-year-old man who hasn’t been identified by name was also injured, according to Prince William County police.

It happened in the 13900 block of Richmond Highway in Woodbridge just before 9 p.m. on Monday, police said.

Prince William County police said the shooting, “does not appear to be random.”

Police said security officials from a nearby shopping center told them that a man had been shot multiple times.

Williams, 27, of Woodbridge was brought to the hospital where he later died, police said.

A 22-year-old man was also transported to the hospital after being shot in the lower body; police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

There was a group of people around at the time of the shooting. Police said no other injuries were reported, though a car driving on Richmond Highway was struck by gunfire.

Police have not said whether they have identified any suspects in Monday night’s shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Prince William County police.

Below is where police said the shooting happened.

