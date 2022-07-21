Woodbridge man ruled insane in officer shooting to be sentenced for setting fire to therapist’s home

The former cabdriver ruled not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2013 shooting of Alexandria, Virginia, police officer Peter Laboy and released from a mental hospital, will be sentenced Thursday for torching the home of his therapist, in Prince William County.

Kashif Bashir, the former cabdriver who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2013 shooting of Alexandria, Virginia, police officer Peter Laboy and released from a mental hospital, will be sentenced Thursday for torching the home of his therapist while she was inside.

In January 2022, Bashir, 36, of Woodbridge, pleaded guilty to the felonies of arson of an occupied dwelling, which carries a sentencing range of five years to life in prison, and making false statements on a criminal history check, ranging from one to 10 years behind bars.

Bashir pleaded guilty to misdemeanors of possession of a firearm by an acquitted insane person and unauthorized use of a tracking device as well.

Bashir was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2013 shooting of Laboy, who barely survived the shooting and has undergone several surgeries. Laboy was shot in the head while assisting a young woman whom Bashir was stalking.

In 2018, an Alexandria judge released Bashir from a mental hospital with conditions. Eight months later, he was charged with setting fire to the home of a Prince William County mental health provider, Elizabeth Dugan.

Before his guilty plea, Bashir, had undergone psychological testing several times, to determine his competency to stand trial, as well as whether he was insane at the time of the arson.

On Jan. 18, 2022, Bashir told the judge he was pleading guilty, rather than going to trial, because he was guilty of arson. Wearing an orange jump suit and a mask, Bashir listened intently to questions posed by Circuit Court Judge Carroll Weimer Jr. and answered appropriately and politely as the judge made sure he understood the ramifications of entering a guilty plea.

During that plea hearing, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Teresa Polinske said Bashir had a history of seeking inappropriate relationships with his therapists, and had done online searches for their home addresses.

Bashir, who was forbidden from purchasing or possessing a gun as part of his conditional release, had skirted the law by buying a 9 mm pistol at the Dale City Gun Show. As it was a private sale, Bashir was not subject to a background check.

From the gun show, Bashir took an Uber to the Sharpshooters Range, in Lorton, where he purchased a silencer, one hour of range time and earplugs.

“He knew where that was, because that’s where he bought the firearm he used to shoot Officer Laboy,” Polinske told the judge. Laboy was present in the courtroom when Bashir admitted his guilt.