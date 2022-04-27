RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
Prince William Co. police warn of counterfeit drugs laced with fentanyl

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

April 27, 2022, 3:08 PM

Police in Prince William County, Virginia, warned residents Wednesday about counterfeit drugs after two teens died within 48 hours.

In a statement, police said the deaths “appear to be connected to counterfeit forms of the drug Percocet, sometimes referred to as ‘Perc30.'” The drugs were found to be laced with fentanyl after lab tests.

“While the investigations into the two recent deaths are ongoing, investigators have strong suspicions the victims overdosed after having consumed the fentanyl-laced narcotic,” police said, adding that toxicology results are pending.

The origins of the drugs are still being investigated.

Police said they recognize that younger residents are “most susceptible to peer influence and pressures.”

“We implore parents and guardians to take immediate action to actively engage with their children and loved ones as soon as possible about the dangers of drug use and encourage constructive dialogue to prevent further deaths and illness,” they said.

“If suspected illegal narcotics are found, they should not be handled, call police.”

Police also advise calling 911 immediately if you suspect someone of overdosing, so that Narcan can be administered.

Will Vitka

