CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Prince William County, VA News » Police: 2 dead in…

Police: 2 dead in shootings inside northern Va. home

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 4:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say two young men were killed in a shootout inside a northern Virginia home, and police are still looking for what officers consider a suspect who fled the scene.

The shootings happened late Friday morning when police said two intruders forcibly entered a home in Woodbridge and gunfire was exchanged.

Joseph James Harden and Zhabriell Antoine Perkins died. Police called Perkins one of the intruders and Harden the intended target.

Also inside the home Friday were the homeowner and two men working on the house. One of the workers was wounded but the injury isn’t life-threatening.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

gun violence

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

Latest OPM hiring policy targets recent college graduates

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up