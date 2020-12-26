Manassas businesses work together to donate festive food for the holidays

Cakes By Happy Eatery in Manassas has been preparing and donating food to local families in need every Thursday since March. The bakery recruited other local restaurants to help in a food donation project for Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Some Virginians impacted by the coronavirus are getting special deliveries this holiday season.

“We have all of the basic ingredients here at the bakery and we have the staffing for it,” said Victoria Wu, owner of the bakery.

But for the holidays, she wanted to do something special.

“We decided to join forces with some of my neighbors,” Wu said.

She partnered with Action in Community Service, also known as ACTS of Prince William County, and five other restaurants in her Liberia Avenue shopping plaza for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve deliveries.

The restaurants she partnered with are Famous Kabob Restaurant, Sam’s Southern Eatery, Uncle Rico’s Cantina, Bella Vita Italian Restaurant and Pinoy Market and Café.

“I know that when ACTS came through to pick up the donations, their volunteers were very pleased, and they were touched and we were very touched too,” Wu said.

The Christmas Eve donations went to East End Mobile Home Park to help families impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the break in the school lunch program.

Wu’s bakery made gingerbread-shaped Christmas Tree cookies to put in the packages for the donations.

“It’s nice. Joining forces allows us to reach more families,” Wu said.

She said the community helped them get through the pandemic, and she felt like now it’s their turn to help.

“Everyone was able to survive. And then with that survival is like giving back to the community,” Wu said.