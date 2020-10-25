ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide
Off-duty Manassas Park cop pulls unconscious driver from burning car

Thomas Robertson

October 25, 2020, 10:04 PM

An off-duty Manassas Park, Virginia, police officer saved a driver from a burning car after a crash Saturday night.
An officer identified as Lt. D. Walker was driving on Lomond Drive when he saw a car crash into a parked car and immediately burst into flames, the City of Manassas Park Police Department announced in a Facebook post Sunday.
The fire quickly spread to two additional parked cars and to the above power lines.

Walker pulled over and removed the unconscious driver from the car. The driver refused medical treatment after regaining consciousness, and Prince William County Police took the driver into custody and charged them with driving under the influence.

