Woodbridge man arrested in restaurant parking lot stabbing

Thomas Robertson

August 16, 2020, 9:19 AM

A man has been charged with second degree murder for his alleged involvement in a July 24 fatal stabbing that happened in a Woodbridge, Virginia, restaurant parking lot.

Prince William County Police announced Saturday that Woodbridge resident Abdur Rahman Roland, 31, was arrested in connection with the stabbing, which occurred in the parking lot of Babylon Café and left 28-year-old Dumfries resident Charlie Davis III dead.

Police said a large fight broke out after the restaurant’s closing around 2 a.m. on July 24. The stabbing happened during the fight before those involved fled the scene, according to the police investigation. Rahman and Davis did not know each other.

Rahman is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 12 and is being held without bond.

