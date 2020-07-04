Herndon man’s body pulled from Potomac River

The body of a man who went missing Friday night at Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge, Virginia, was pulled from the Potomac River Saturday morning, according to Prince William County police.

Nasir Ahmad Malukazai, 32, of Herndon, was pulled from the water at approximately 10 a.m. Saturday, by members of the Prince William County Police Underwater Search and Rescue Team, according to a police statement

Police said officers responded to the park at 7:49 p.m. Friday to assist the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries in a search for a missing person.

An investigation found that the missing person, identified as Malukazai, was last seen swimming in the park, police said.

A search in and around the park was conducted throughout the night, with assistance from Prince William Fire and Rescue, Fairfax County, the U.S. Coast Guard and Maryland’s Charles County.

Police said “no foul play is suspected” at this time.

A map of the area is below.