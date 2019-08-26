Va. man arrested after shooting 2 in Prince William County

Tyrone Lee Ambers, 38, of Front Royal, called police after firing multiple rounds into a Chevy Impala as it exited Interstate 66 onto Prince William County Parkway.

A Virginia man has been arrested after police said he fired a gun into another car, wounding two men, in what they are calling a “road rage incident.”

It happened on Sunday around 7 p.m. in the area of Prince William County Parkway and Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas.

Tyrone Lee Ambers, 38, of Front Royal, called police after firing multiple shots into a Chevy Impala as it exited Interstate 66 onto Prince William County Parkway, a news release said.

Prince William County police said that as the victims passed Ambers in his Nissan Versa, he brandished a gun and fired into the Chevy Impala. Two men, who are 53 and 54 years old, were struck in the lower body.

Ambers pulled over and called police, while the victims continued driving and were found in the City of Manassas. They were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Ambers is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of shooting into a vehicle. His court date is scheduled in September.

