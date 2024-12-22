Thousands line up at Toys for Tots giveaway in Prince George’s Co.

People camped out for Friday's annual Toy for Tots distribution event in Landover, Maryland.

Thousands of residents waited in line, some overnight, to take part in Prince George’s County’s Toys For Tots event in Landover, Md. on Dec. 20, 2024. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander People waiting inside to pick out toys for their children and loved ones at the Prince George’s County Toys For Tots event in Landover, Md. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander People waiting in line to pick out toys for their children and loved ones at the Prince George’s County Toys For Tots event in Landover, Md. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander A volunteer passes a new basketball to a local resident at the Prince George’s County Toys For Tots event in Landover, Md. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

You may be surprised that people would camp out in front of the Prince George’s County Police Department Community Service Complex on the Friday before Christmas. But that’s what happened on Friday morning at 7 a.m., 23 hours before the start of the annual Toy for Tots distribution event in Landover, Maryland.

Over 6,000 families faced long lines, snowflakes, wind and cold temperatures to make sure their children had presents under the tree.

Jennifer Thompson, the mother of two from Upper Marlboro, told WTOP she got in line at 5 a.m.

“It’s a blessing, because the struggles out here that’s happening, we can’t help it. At least knowing that our kids are going to have something under the tree, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Like a lot of the parents and grandparents in line, Thompson was open about the appreciation she feels for the Prince George’s County Police Department and the volunteers from Toys for Tots.

“I give them the biggest blessing ever. You’re putting so many smiles on these children’s faces that some parents can’t do,” said Thompson.

One of those volunteers is Dawn Stem, who is the Toys for Tots local coordinator.

“I just took this on 19 years ago with the Prince George’s County Police Department, and we’ve grown it to be as big as it is today,” said Stern. “This is an absolute blessing and the best part is all of these donations. It’s the community that actually makes us successful each and every year.”

Stem told WTOP that she started volunteering for Toys for Tots when she was a young girl.

Stem choked up as she spoke about how much Toys for Tots, Prince George’s County and all the families in line means to her.

As Stem spoke to the families, they hugged and thanked her for her work, including Britney Jacks from Prince George’s County.

“I thank her a lot because without her we wouldn’t have a lot to give to our children for Christmas,” said Jacks. “I appreciate her, she is a special person.”

