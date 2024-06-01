1 dead, 2 injured in shooting near District Heights convenience store

A man has died and two other people are injured after a shooting outside of a convenience store in District Heights, Maryland, on Monday afternoon, police said.

Prince George’s County Police Capt. Sonny Batth said officers responded to the 5400 block of Marlboro Pike around 3:15 p.m. When they got there, they found three people with gunshot wounds.

One person, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead on the scene, Batth said. The other two, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s, were taken to local hospitals.

The man is in stable condition, Batth said, and the woman was in surgery for her injuries as of Monday night.

The shooting happened in the parking lot near the 24/7 Fresh Market convenience store, Batth said.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

Officers were “out here going through all the evidence to piece together what really took place today here,” Batth said.

Police haven’t said what may have led up to the shooting, or whether those involved knew each other.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 866-411-8477 or online.

