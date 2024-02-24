Prince George’s Co. police want your help to find a serial robber caught on video

The search is on for the person responsible for a two-month-long series of robberies in Prince George's County, Maryland.

The search is on for the person responsible for a two-month-long series of robberies in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County Police released surveillance video on Friday, and it shows the suspect in action at two of the armed robberies at two locations — a Popeye’s restaurant and a 7-Eleven convenience store.

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for him.

Investigators are linking the person to eight armed robberies at businesses near Livingston Road and Indian Head Highway — which include cellphone stores.

At the fast-food restaurant, the video shows the armed suspect climb onto the counter, take a few steps and point to a register as customers backed away.

No one was hurt during the eight incidents which happened between Nov. 30, 2023, and Jan. 30, 2024.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information about the suspect. Contact them by calling 301-516-2830. Crime Solvers are also accepting anonymous tips about these incidents, just tell them it’s regarding case number 23-0071263.

There’s a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.