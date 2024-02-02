2 dead, 1 injured after shooting inside Landover home

A man and a young girl were killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at a home in Landover, Maryland, on Wednesday night.

Prince George’s County police said officers responded to the 6900 block of Stansbury Lane around 9:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

A man and a young girl were found inside a home with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead.

An adult female, also found with gunshot wounds, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, police said in a post on X.

Authorities do not think it was a random shooting but say there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about this case should contact police with tips at 866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

