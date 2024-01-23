Nearly 14,000 fentanyl pills found during search of Prince George’s Co. home

Nine men were arrested after police executed a search warranted inside a Prince George's County, Maryland, home on Thursday that turned up nearly 14,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine and guns, according to police.

Nine men were arrested after a police search inside a Prince George’s County, Maryland, home on Thursday turned up nearly 14,000 fentanyl pills, cocaine and guns, authorities said.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Gang Unit and Emergency Services Team executed the search warrant for an apartment at 5406 Hamilton Street in the Hyattsville area. Inside the home, police said officers found 13,825 fentanyl pills, cocaine and three firearms.

Police said nine people who were inside the apartment were arrested:

31-year-old Sean Floyd of Bladensburg

31-year-old Steven Abdul Johnson of Greenbelt

30-year-old Francisco Orellana of Riverdale

22-year-old Antonio Sanchez-Ramirez of Riverdale

28-year-old Javier Reyes-Guzman of Hyattsville

33-year-old Fernando Guzman of Glen Burnie

22-year-old Marbin Hernandez-Alavarez of Riverdale

20-year-old Erick Rivera-Arguera of no fixed address

22-year-old Walter Flores-Mejia of Riverdale

All nine men face drug trafficking, firearms and other drug related charges.

“Fentanyl is killing far too many Americans, and we are determined to arrest those who bring fentanyl into our community,” said Zachary O’Lare, deputy chief of PGPD’s Bureau of Investigations. “This is the opportunity to educate our children, our teens, our preteens, on what fentanyl is and the danger that it brings.”

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a detective may call 301-517-2900.

Below is a map of where police said the drugs were found:

