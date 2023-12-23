Police: 2 students brought loaded guns to 2 separate Prince George’s Co. high schools over 2 days

Two students who attend different Prince George's County, Maryland, high schools are facing charges after police said they each brought a loaded gun to school.

Two students who attend different high schools in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are facing charges after police said they each brought a loaded gun to school.

A 17-year-old male student at Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro was found with a loaded gun by Prince George’s County Public Schools security personnel around 9:30 a.m. Friday, according to Prince George’s County police.

The student faces charges of “handgun on person,” “dangerous weapon on school property,” “loaded handgun on person” and additional charges, according to police.

A separate, but similar, incident occurred Thursday at Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Springdale.

Police said Prince George’s County Schools security personnel recovered a loaded gun from Ke’Shawn Reeves, an 18-year-old student, of Lanham, at about 8:20 a.m.

Reeves faces charges of “handgun on person,” “dangerous weapon on school property,” “loaded handgun on person” and additional charges, according to police.

“I want to make it clear that there is zero tolerance for weapons or any type of crime in our schools,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy in a statement provided to WTOP. “The two separate incidents in which students brought guns to Charles Herbert Flowers and Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School are serious and my office will review these cases, pursue accountability and ask for tough and significant consequences. My office has a strong record of prosecuting gun cases and will continue to seek justice and ensure that our students, educators and communities remain safe.”