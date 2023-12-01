1 killed, 1 wounded in Prince George’s Co. shooting

Prince George's County police said 41-year-old Tracy Williams Jr. was found dead around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Deal Drive.

A D.C. man is dead and another person is wounded after a shooting that happened during the predawn hours of Tuesday in Oxon Hill, Maryland, police said.

Prince George’s County police said 41-year-old Tracy Williams Jr. was found dead around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Deal Drive. Police said officers responded to the location for a reported shooting and found Williams in a stairwell with gunshot wounds.

Another person was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police told WTOP. Prince George’s County police could not confirm her age.

Investigators are still working to identify any suspects or motive in the shooting. The Prince George’s County Police Department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

The department is asking anyone with information to call 301-516-2512 or contact Crime Solvers online.

