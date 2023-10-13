Prince George’s Co. police see increase in construction thefts targeting Latinos

A disturbing trend in Prince George's County, Maryland, is now on the police department's radar after Latino construction workers have been robbed at gunpoint of their tools and money on job sites.

“These are individuals out here making a living. They’re out there working in the sun and in the cold, and you have individuals taking advantage of them,” said Capt. Saul Serpas with the Prince George’s County Police Department.

He said thieves are looking for opportunities online.

“Latino construction workers are also attempting to buy tools at a cheap rate on Facebook marketplace, and when they get to the meeting place — to the location — they’re robbed of their money,” Serpas said.

There have been several cases of reported thefts targeting Latinos, he said, because they are known to carry large amounts of cash.

“The reason they carry a lot of money is, oftentimes, they’re not able to open bank accounts because of their undocumented status,” Serpas said.

Serpas told WTOP that many are afraid to come forward because of their immigration status.

“We know there are more victims out there,” he said. “It’s scary, and we don’t want that to happen to anybody.”

Police are asking members of the Latino community to secure their belongings and be aware of their surroundings.