2 DC men arrested in killing of 19-year-old who was shot and then run over in Md.

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

October 2, 2023, 1:34 PM

Maryland police said two D.C. men shot to death and then ran over a 19-year-old accused of trying to steal money from one of the men.

Tyzaiah Gaither, of D.C., was found dead in the 3200 block of Naylor Road in Temple Hills near the D.C. border on June 22.

Prince George’s County police have charged Jeffrey Coachman, 49, and Recco Bouknight, 53,  with first- and second-degree murder. They are in custody in D.C. pending extradition to Prince George’s County.

According to a police news release, Coachman and Bouknight shot Gaither — who police said tried to steal money from Coachman — several times. Afterward, police said Coachman “intentionally” ran Gaither over with a car as the men fled the scene.

Police found Gaither outside with several gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 301-516-2512.

Below is the area where Gaither was found.

