16 cars derailed after freight train goes off tracks in Hyattsville

Sixteen cars derailed when a freight train went off the tracks in Prince George's County, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

A freight train went off the tracks, leading to 16 cars being derailed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Saturday morning. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire and EMS) Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Firefighters were called to the area of Baltimore Avenue and Emerson Street in Hyattsville at about 1:30 a.m. to find a CSX train with its locomotive on its side. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire and EMS) Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire and EMS No one was reported injured and Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said there was no fire or gas leaks detected and that there is no threat to the public. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire and EMS) Courtesy Prince George’s County Fire and EMS ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Sixteen cars derailed when a freight train went off the tracks in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Saturday morning.

Prince George’s County Fire and EMS said firefighters were called to the area of Baltimore Avenue and Emerson Street in Hyattsville shortly after 1:30 a.m. to find a CSX train with its locomotive on its side.

A spokeswoman from CSX told WTOP that an “unknown quantity of plastic pellets” were released from the cars that derailed.

No one was reported injured. Officials said there was no fire or gas leaks detected and that there is no threat to the public.

Hazmat units stayed on scene to clean up a “small fuel spill,” according to the fire department.

The spokeswoman with the transportation company said it’s working with Prince George’s County first responders to develop a plan to restore operations in the area.

WTOP Traffic reports that Baltimore Avenue between Decatur Street and Crittenden Street is closed due to the train derailment.