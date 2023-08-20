Man killed in Prince George’s Co. hit-and-run

A man is dead in the Hyattsville, Maryland, area after a pedestrian hit-and-run collision, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of University Boulevard around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found a man unresponsive in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A police spokeswoman told WTOP that it is not clear exactly how long the victim had been in the roadway at the time responding officers arrived.

The driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on the scene, and investigators are working to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact them at @PGCrimeSolvers or by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of the approximate area where the victim was found:

