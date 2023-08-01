Live Radio
1 man dead, 2 injured in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex shooting

Terik King | terik.king@wtop.com

August 13, 2023, 10:01 AM

One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting in District Heights, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers found three men that had been shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 3700 block of Donnell Drive, Prince George’s County police told WTOP.

All three men were rushed to a hospital.


One of the men was pronounced dead a short time later.

Prince George’s County Police are now investigating the shooting.

Those with information regarding the incident are asked to contact PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.

Terik King

Terik King is an Associate Producer for WTOP. New to the news industry, before joining WTOP he held roles producing podcasts, unscripted television and content for MTV, the NFL and independent documentary production companies.

