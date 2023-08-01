1 man dead, 2 injured in Prince George’s Co. apartment complex shooting

One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting in District Heights, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers found three men that had been shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex located in the 3700 block of Donnell Drive, Prince George’s County police told WTOP.

All three men were rushed to a hospital.

FATAL SHOOTING: 3700 blk of Donnell Dr. Prelim: At approx 1:35 am officers responded to the area for a shooting. Once on scene, they located 3 adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all taken to local hospitals. One male was pronounced dead a short time later. pic.twitter.com/JHuYGsAWjM — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 13, 2023



One of the men was pronounced dead a short time later.

Prince George’s County Police are now investigating the shooting.

Those with information regarding the incident are asked to contact PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app.

