Pedestrian in wheelchair struck, killed during hit-and-run in Prince George’s Co.

A person in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Hyattsville, Maryland, during the pre-dawn hours on Saturday morning.

An unidentified driver struck the pedestrian nearby University Boulevard and Riggs Road on June 17. Prince George’s County police said officers responded to the crash at around 3:20 a.m.

The pedestrian was in the roadway, but police didn’t say if the person was in the crosswalk at the time of the crash. Police said the person died at the scene.

After the crash, the driver of the striking vehicle, which police described as a silver Volkswagen, left the scene.

The pedestrian hasn’t been publicly identified, as police work to notify the person’s family.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Anonymous tipsters can call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Here’s a map of where police said the crash happened.

