Beltway reopens in Prince George’s Co. after tractor-trailer carrying fuel overturns

Both directions of the Capital Beltway are closed in Prince George's County, Maryland, Saturday morning after a truck carrying 7,000 gallons of fuel overturned, according to fire officials.

Listen to WTOP on the 8s for the latest on traffic.

The Capital Beltway has fully reopened in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday morning after a truck carrying 7,000 gallons of fuel overturned, according to fire officials.

Both directions of the Capital Beltway closed immediately following the crash on the outer loop, which happened while the tractor-trailer was on an off ramp at around 9:30 a.m.

The fuel is contained and there’s no fire, according to the Prince George’s County Fire Department.

Fire officials are working to offload the fuel, but in the meantime Maryland State Police are recommending drivers plan alternate routes.

Officials also said to “expect delays and move over for emergency vehicles.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.