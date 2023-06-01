1 dead in Prince George’s Co. hit-and-run

A man was struck and killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County, Maryland, police said.

Police responded to the 9400 block of Lanham Severn Road in Lanham about 10 p.m. Sunday for the report of a pedestrian collision.

Upon arrival, they found a man in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver took off after hitting the man, according to police. Police said they’re investigating what led to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map where the crash took place:

