Live Radio
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Double shooting in Prince…

Double shooting in Prince George’s Co. leaves 1 dead

Mladen Petkov

May 17, 2023, 12:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A shooting left one man dead and another critically injured in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Tuesday afternoon.

Prince George’s County police said on Twitter that it happened around 3 p.m. in the 7200 block of Sheriff Road near Belle Haven Drive in Hyattsville. One of the shooting victims was found in a parking lot while the other was in a grassy area.

Police said no arrests have been made and that they are still looking for a suspect.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact them at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is where the shooting happened.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up