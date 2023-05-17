Double shooting in Prince George’s Co. leaves 1 dead

One man is dead and another was critically injured after a shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland, Tuesday afternoon.

Prince George’s County police said on Twitter that it happened around 3 p.m. in the 7200 block of Sheriff Road near Belle Haven Drive in Hyattsville. One of the shooting victims was found in a parking lot while the other was in a grassy area.

Police said no arrests have been made and that they are still looking for a suspect.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact them at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is where the shooting happened.