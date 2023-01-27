Live Radio
Md. man found guilty of stabbing, killing 3 young girls

Nick Iannelli | niannelli@wtop.com

January 27, 2023, 3:00 PM

A man in Prince George’s County, Maryland, has been convicted of stabbing and killing three young girls who were left in his care back in 2017.

Antonio Williams, now 30, is due to be sentenced in May after a jury found him guilty Thursday.

His trial lasted four days.

“That case broke my heart,” said Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy. “These three girls had a right to grow up. They should be with us today.”

Williams was charged with killing his sister, Nadira Withers, 6, and his cousins, Ariana DeCree, 9, and Ajayah DeCree, 6.

“Williams said he was in a deep and dark place,” said Jonathan Church, a prosecutor who worked on the case.

Church said Williams apparently was set off by the girls making noise “running up and down the steps.”

“He grabbed a knife from the kitchen, went down into that bedroom and stabbed each of those kids multiple times,” Church said. “There were 16 stab wounds between the three girls.”

Williams was 25 at the time of the killings, which occurred in a home in Clinton, Maryland.

When asked why it took so many years to get a conviction, Church said the pandemic played a major role.

“COVID set the case back multiple times,” Church said.

