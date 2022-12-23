BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Prince George’s Co. police investigating multiple crashes with driver and pedestrian fatalities

Ciara Wells | ciara.wells@wtop.com

December 23, 2022, 6:17 PM

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating three recent car crashes with either driver or pedestrian fatalities.

Prince George’s County police responded to a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in Suitland at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road. A sedan driving west on Silver Hill Road struck the pedestrian; it is not known why the pedestrian was on the roadway.

On Friday morning at approximately 1:55 a.m., officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road where a woman had lost control of her SUV and struck a utility pole. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later that same morning around 5:50 a.m., Prince George’s County police responded to another fatal pedestrian incident. A driver traveling east on University Boulevard struck a woman who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

None of the deceased’s identities have been released to the public.

