Prince George’s Co. police investigating multiple crashes with driver and pedestrian fatalities

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating three recent car crashes with either driver or pedestrian fatalities.
Prince George’s County police responded to a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in Suitland at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Thursday night in the 4700 block of Silver Hill Road. A sedan driving west on Silver Hill Road struck the pedestrian; it is not known why the pedestrian was on the roadway.
On Friday morning at approximately 1:55 a.m., officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Berry Road where a woman had lost control of her SUV and struck a utility pole. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Later that same morning around 5:50 a.m., Prince George’s County police responded to another fatal pedestrian incident. A driver traveling east on University Boulevard struck a woman who was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.
None of the deceased’s identities have been released to the public.