Greenbelt police search for man involved in cutting incidents

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

December 23, 2022, 5:14 AM

Police in Greenbelt, Maryland, are asking for help to locate a man involved in two cutting incidents Thursday night.

Officers were called to 28 Crescent Road near the Greenbelt Boys and Girls Club just before 9:20 p.m. for a cutting.

They found two people suffering minor injuries. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect is vaguely described by police as a “tall Black man wearing a blue jacket, light-colored shirt and jeans.”

Police said, residents reported someone matching his description knocking on doors in the area, asking to be let in.

“If you live in the immediate area, please ensure your home is secured and all doors are locked,” a statement said.

Residents who see the man are asked to call Greenbelt police at 301-474-5454.

Below is a map of where the cuttings occurred.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

