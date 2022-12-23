Greenbelt police search for man involved in cutting incidents

Police in Greenbelt are asking for help to locate a man involved in two cutting incidents Thursday night.

Officers were called to 28 Crescent Road near the Greenbelt Boys and Girls Club just before 9:20 p.m. for a cutting.

They found two people suffering minor injuries. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

The suspect is vaguely described by police as a “tall Black man wearing a blue jacket, light-colored shirt and jeans.”

Police said, residents reported someone matching his description knocking on doors in the area, asking to be let in.

“If you live in the immediate area, please ensure your home is secured and all doors are locked,” a statement said.

Residents who see the man are asked to call Greenbelt police at 301-474-5454.

Below is a map of where the cuttings occurred.