Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 2 teens charged with…

2 teens charged with armed carjacking of Uber driver in Prince George’s Co.

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 12, 2022, 6:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two 14-year-old boys are being charged with armed carjacking in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Police said the two teenagers pulled out guns and demanded the driver’s car shortly after noon Saturday near the Henson Creek Trail in Temple Hills.

Police said the woman complied and wasn’t injured; she called 911.

The boys were caught that night after crashing the car while trying to get away from officers, the police said. A BB gun was recovered at the scene.

The teens were sent to a juvenile detention center.

Anyone with more information on the armed carjacking is asked to call 301-516-3788.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up