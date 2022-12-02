2 teens charged with armed carjacking of Uber driver in Prince George’s Co.

Two 14-year-old boys are being charged with armed carjacking in Prince George's County.

Two 14-year-old boys are being charged with armed carjacking in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Police said the two teenagers pulled out guns and demanded the driver’s car shortly after noon Saturday near the Henson Creek Trail in Temple Hills.

Police said the woman complied and wasn’t injured; she called 911.

The boys were caught that night after crashing the car while trying to get away from officers, the police said. A BB gun was recovered at the scene.

The teens were sent to a juvenile detention center.

Anyone with more information on the armed carjacking is asked to call 301-516-3788.