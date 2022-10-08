RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. man…

Prince George’s Co. man charged in deadly attempted carjacking

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

October 8, 2022, 5:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, charged a man Friday in a shooting that left another man dead during an attempted carjacking in May.

Prince George’s County police said that Marx Carlton Jackson, 25, of District Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder for killing 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville.

Police said the incident took place just after 8 p.m. on May 6 in the 7100 block of Donnell Place.

Responding officers found McMillan suffering from a gunshot wound outside of his apartment. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A preliminary investigation determined that Jackson shot McMillan during an attempted carjacking, according to authorities.

Court records show Jackson was originally indicted in August for his role in a separate carjacking incident.

He is being held on a no-bond status at the county’s Department of Corrections.

Below is the area where the incident took place:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State to name DoD’s Fletcher as its new CIO

Whistleblower: 665 FBI employees under misconduct investigations left prior to ruling

TSA to release ‘innovation doctrine’ for embracing new technologies and ideas

Case alleging racial discrimination in NASA’s employee evaluations set to move forward

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up