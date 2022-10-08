Prince George’s Co. man charged in deadly attempted carjacking

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, charged a man Friday for shooting and killing another man during an attempted carjacking in May.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, charged a man Friday in a shooting that left another man dead during an attempted carjacking in May.

Prince George’s County police said that Marx Carlton Jackson, 25, of District Heights, has been charged with first and second degree murder for killing 32-year-old Donnie McMillan of Forestville.

Police said the incident took place just after 8 p.m. on May 6 in the 7100 block of Donnell Place.

Responding officers found McMillan suffering from a gunshot wound outside of his apartment. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A preliminary investigation determined that Jackson shot McMillan during an attempted carjacking, according to authorities.

Court records show Jackson was originally indicted in August for his role in a separate carjacking incident.

He is being held on a no-bond status at the county’s Department of Corrections.

Below is the area where the incident took place: