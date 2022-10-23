RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Weapons shortages hit Ukraine allies | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Man killed in Prince George’s Co. crash

Liz Anderson | landerson@wtop.com

October 23, 2022, 6:05 AM

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday night.

Around 8:10 p.m., Prince George’s County police said they responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway about a report about a collision involving a pedestrian.

They found a man, who was unresponsive, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police said they are working to figure out what happened right before the man was struck.

Below is the map of the location of the crash.

