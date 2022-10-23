Man killed in Prince George’s Co. crash

Around 8:10 p.m., Prince George's County police said they responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway about a report about a collision involving a pedestrian.

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Saturday night.

Around 8:10 p.m., Prince George’s County police said they responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway about a report about a collision involving a pedestrian.

They found a man, who was unresponsive, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police said they are working to figure out what happened right before the man was struck.

Below is the map of the location of the crash.