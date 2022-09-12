Weekend brings no curfew violations in Prince George’s Co.

Prince George’s County, Maryland, police report that there were no violations of the teen curfew that began last weekend.

During the first weekend of enforcement, police said, officers had no curfew interactions with juveniles, their parents or guardians.

The curfew requires kids 16 and younger to be off the streets from midnight to 5 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, and 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

On Labor Day, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said that enforcement of the curfew would last 30 days. The curfew is being enforced, she said, because of a sharp rise in juvenile crime in the county. There have been 430 arrests of juveniles this year, nearly double the number from last year.

Police in the county will continue to inform residents about the 30-day period of curfew enforcement, aiming for few, if any, curfew-related interactions in the weeks ahead.