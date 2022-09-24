RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. sees…

Prince George’s Co. sees new school year, old truancy problem

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

September 24, 2022, 9:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

With the new school year underway, truancy programs are in high gear throughout the area. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy, said that she’ll be focusing on the problem of truancy, along with other matters, over the next few weeks.

“A lot of young people are not in school. After the pandemic, a lot of students didn’t return. What are those students doing? What are those young people doing? They’re out here in the communities, some of them are making bad decisions,” said Braveboy.

For the second straight year, Braveboy will partner with school district officials to send a joint letter to parents with children who have five or more days of unexcused absences. The letters will advise parents and legal guardians that they could face legal consequences if they fail to ensure that their children between the ages of five and 16 are in regular attendance at school.

“We have something called truancy court in Prince George’s County,” said Braveboy.

Authorities examine the factors that may be keeping a child out of school, and make efforts to identify resources that will help the child keep up with school attendance.

Braveboy, who pointed to national statistics that show most juvenile crime happens between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., said that while truancy court is designed to hold parents accountable for sending their children to school, the ultimate goal is not to penalize the parent.

“[The goal] really is compliance,” Braveboy said.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up