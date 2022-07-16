RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine children live and play near front line | Russian officials visited Iran to view drones | Missiles rain down on Dnipro | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones
Police: Man arrested for murder of co-worker in Prince George’s Co.

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

July 16, 2022, 7:52 AM

A man is now in jail after police say he shot and killed his co-worker in Forestville, Maryland, last week.

Aaren Butler, 29, of District Heights now faces first and second-degree murder charges along with a list of weapons charges.

At around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday, Prince George’s County Police responded to a shooting outside of a restaurant on Donnell Drive near Pennsylvania Avenue.

Fred Graham, 43, of Greenbelt was shot and wounded. He died a short time later at the hospital.

After investigating, police said Butler and Graham worked together at the restaurant and got into a fight. Butler then shot the victim and ran away.

Butler was arrested by Prince Georges County Police in Temple Hills on Friday.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 16.

Police are asking anyone with relevant information to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

