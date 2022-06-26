Seat Pleasant officer injured after car crashes into police car

A Seat Pleasant police officer was injured after a driver struck the police car, while officers were responding to a different car crash in Maryland on Sunday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., Seat Pleasant police officers came to investigate a crash that closed Central Avenue in both directions, between Shady Glen Drive and Jonquil Avenue.

Less than an hour later, police said a car traveling westbound hit a police car at the crash scene, injuring an officer.

That officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

One person was arrested in connection to the crash that injured the officer under the suspicion of a DUI, police said.

Police did not disclose the cause of either crash. The officer and the drivers involved weren’t identified.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred.