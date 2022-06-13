RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Battle of Donbas could prove decisive | Moscow seeks to solidify rule in Ukraine | Ukraine hails teen who spied with drone | Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills
Man dead, two others hospitalized after Prince George Co. shooting

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

June 13, 2022, 7:37 AM

A shooting left a man dead and two others hospitalized early Monday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Police tell WTOP they found two men with gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Forest Park Drive in District Heights around 1:30 a.m.

They later found a third man shot just under a mile from the original scene in the 8800 block of Walker Mill Road.

All three men were taken to the hospital. Two are currently in critical condition and one was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 1-866-411-TIPS as they work to find a suspect.

