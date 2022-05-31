Man killed in Temple Hills shooting

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting in Temple Hills that killed a man early Saturday morning.

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting in Temple Hills that killed a man early Saturday morning.

The shooting took place at around midnight on Naylor Road near the D.C. and Maryland border.

Officers arrived to find 28-year-old Dexter Anderson Jr. of D.C., on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

Anderson died at the scene.

Detectives are still trying to determine a motive. No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-8477 or on its website. The case number is 22-0025758.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.