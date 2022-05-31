RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil | A ‘terrible nightmare’ | French journalist killed in Ukraine | Russian troops enter Sievierodonetsk
Man killed in Temple Hills shooting

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

May 31, 2022, 2:17 AM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are investigating a shooting in Temple Hills that killed a man early Saturday morning. 

The shooting took place at around midnight on Naylor Road near the D.C. and Maryland border. 

Officers arrived to find 28-year-old Dexter Anderson Jr. of D.C., on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Anderson died at the scene. 

Detectives are still trying to determine a motive. No suspects have been identified. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-8477 or on its website. The case number is 22-0025758. 

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

