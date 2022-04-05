The warning from Prince George's County Public Schools follows a report that two students unknowingly consumed drug-laced items.

Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland are warning parents about the increasing risk of kids unknowingly ingesting drug-laced edibles.

In particular, the email warns of the growing availability of candy and other food containing THC, the psychoactive substance in marijuana.

“We encourage you to speak with your child about not bringing prohibited items to school, and not accepting candy or food from their peers or unauthorized … [school] employees or vendors,” the message reads.

“In addition, please discuss the importance of not consuming illegal drug substances that may pose a health risk to themselves or to others,” it adds.

The school system also urges parents to secure “potentially dangerous items at home” and to check kids’ belongings to ensure they’re not taking anything to school that they shouldn’t.

Last week, NBC Washington reported that two students in the school system had unknowingly consumed drug-laced edibles. In one case, an 11-year-old had a THC-laced edible and fell into a deep sleep.

And in November, a 17-year-old with autism had a brownie that was laced with drugs including meth, Adderall and MDMA. He had to be hospitalized in a psych ward, and doctors reportedly told his mother that they were surprised the teen didn’t suffer a mental breakdown as a result.

His mother, Skyy Swain, told NBC Washington the teen is still recovering from it all months later.

“I was scared that I could have lost my son,” Swain said.

The mothers of those kids say that the school system has disciplined the kids who gave their children those edibles, but that they aren’t satisfied with how the kids were punished.

News partner NBC Washington contributed to this report.