Some Prince George’s Co. students get access to new at-home after-school program

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 22, 2022, 2:11 PM

There’s a new after school program for some Prince George’s County, Maryland, students, and they can take part in it from their own home.

It’s called “Clubhouse @ Your House” and it brings homework help and other activities to members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, which provide voluntary after-school programs for young people.

“Normally when we think about a pilot, we start in one school. That vision was far greater and this partnership is far greater for Prince George’s County because we’re starting in 31 schools,” said Judith White, chief academic officer with Prince George’s County Public Schools.

The goal is to work up to 77 county schools. It’s virtual for now and they’re hoping to add in-person programming next school year.

The program capacity is up to 60 students at each of the 31 schools in the pilot program, reaching more than 1,000 students in the county.

“This is an opportunity for our students. We try to give them the very best,” White said.

The program is intended for all ages and runs from right after school until around 7 p.m. every day.

“Our parents were excited. They’re always looking for after-school programs,” said Michelle Marek, principal at Port Towns Elementary, where the program announcement was made on Tuesday.

She said she’s thrilled that her students will have a new, free way to connect with students from other schools and have tutoring opportunities, as well as STEM and art lessons.

The programs are offered to all ages at the pilot program schools, which include elementary, middle and high school students.

“To offer those opportunities to our scholars five days a week free of charge … is just a tremendous blessing to our families and our scholars,” Marek said.

