Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Camp Springs

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a man in Prince George's County early Monday, according to Maryland State Police.

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a man in Prince George’s County early Monday, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Branch Avenue just before the Capital Beltway in Camp Springs.

The driver who struck the man did not stay on the scene but is believed to have been behind the wheel of a Red Kia Optima.

The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released.