Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Camp Springs

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

March 21, 2022, 7:03 AM

A hit-and-run driver struck and killed a man in Prince George’s County early Monday, according to Maryland State Police.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Branch Avenue just before the Capital Beltway in Camp Springs.

The driver who struck the man did not stay on the scene but is believed to have been behind the wheel of a Red Kia Optima.

The pedestrian’s identity has not yet been released.

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

