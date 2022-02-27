CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC dials back masking | Md. Athletics lifts indoor mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | Latest COVID-19 cases
Pedestrian struck, killed in Beltsville

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

February 27, 2022, 1:08 PM

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Beltsville, Maryland, early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Maryland State Police said the pedestrian was struck around 5 a.m. on Baltimore Avenue, just before the intersection with Queen Anne Avenue.

Responding medical personnel pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene. Police said they are still awaiting confirmation of the victim’s identity with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and  will notify next of kin before making that information public.

The driver was not injured in the crash, and police said they found no indication they were impaired by drugs or alcohol.

No charges have been filed against the driver as of now, but police towed their vehicle as the investigation is ongoing.

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

