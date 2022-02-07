Pedestrian killed in collision along Indian Head Highway

Police said that once they arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult female was trapped underneath a car.

Prince George’s County police said that a woman was pronounced dead on the scene after a fatal collision on Indian Head Highway.

Officers said they responded to the accident at around 6:10 p.m in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway in Maryland.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman remained at the scene of the accident and police say they are cooperating. The crash remains under investigation.

Police asked that anyone with information reach out to the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.