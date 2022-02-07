OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Workout while watching the Olympics | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Meet local Olympians
Pedestrian killed in collision along Indian Head Highway

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

February 7, 2022, 12:10 AM

Prince George’s County police said that a woman was pronounced dead on the scene after a fatal collision on Indian Head Highway.

Officers said they responded to the accident at around 6:10 p.m in the 5100 block of Indian Head Highway in Maryland.

Police said that once they arrived at the scene, they discovered an adult female was trapped underneath a car.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman remained at the scene of the accident and police say they are cooperating. The crash remains under investigation.

Police asked that anyone with information reach out to the Prince George’s County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

