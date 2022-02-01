OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
1 killed, another wounded in Prince George’s County shooting

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

February 10, 2022, 9:51 PM

Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Preliminary investigation by D.C. police said the shooting happened on the 5100 block of Leroy Gorham Drive in Capitol Heights near the D.C. border Thursday just before 1 a.m., Prince George’s County police said.

Two men in a vehicle approached D.C. police officers on the 5000 block of Bass Place SE. The men had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Later Thursday, Prince George’s County police went to the location of the shooting and found a crime scene. They are working to establish a suspect and motive.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Prince George’s County police at 866-411-TIPS.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report. 

Juan Herrera

Juan Herrera is an associate producer for WTOP News. He joined the radio news team in 2021 after previously working for WMAL News as a news assistant. He is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland.

