1 killed, another wounded in Prince George’s County shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and wounded another in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Preliminary investigation by D.C. police said the shooting happened on the 5100 block of Leroy Gorham Drive in Capitol Heights near the D.C. border Thursday just before 1 a.m., Prince George’s County police said.

Two men in a vehicle approached D.C. police officers on the 5000 block of Bass Place SE. The men had been shot. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Later Thursday, Prince George’s County police went to the location of the shooting and found a crime scene. They are working to establish a suspect and motive.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Prince George’s County police at 866-411-TIPS.

Below is the area where the shooting happened.

