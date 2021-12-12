Man dead after hit-and-run in Prince George’s Co.

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George's County, Maryland, according to police.

Officials said that the crash happened on Landover Road at 10:30 p.m. They say that the unidentified driver of the vehicle hit the man fleeing the scene.

Once police arrived, they found the man unresponsive and lying in a nearby ditch.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials closed the eastbound lanes of Landover Road to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.