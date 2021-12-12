CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Man dead after hit-and-run in Prince George’s Co.

Andrew Alsbrooks | aalsbrooks@wtop.com

December 12, 2021, 12:25 AM

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, according to police.

Officials said that the crash happened on Landover Road at 10:30 p.m. They say that the unidentified driver of the vehicle hit the man fleeing the scene.

Once police arrived, they found the man unresponsive and lying in a nearby ditch.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials closed the eastbound lanes of Landover Road to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

Andrew Alsbrooks

Andrew Alsbrooks is an Associate Producer at WTOP. Prior to joining WTOP, Andrew worked for NBC Washington and he currently works at NBC Sports Washington from time to time. Finding the “why” in every story is what drives him to put his best foot forward on any topic that faces him.

