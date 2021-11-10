Puppy stolen at gunpoint in Prince George’s Co.

A four-month-old puppy was stolen at gunpoint from her owner Monday evening in Brentwood, Maryland, Prince George's County Police said.

A four-month-old puppy was stolen at gunpoint from her owner Monday evening in Brentwood, Maryland, Prince George’s County police said.

The puppy, named “Queen” is an American Akita.

Police said the suspect pulled up to the woman while she was walking her dog at 4:30 p.m. in 4500 block of 37th Street. The suspect, driving a silver BMW, then demanded the dog.

Police said the suspect was wearing a pink ski mask.

Anyone who might have seen Queen or who has information that could help police is asked to call (301) 699-2601. Those who want to stay anonymous can call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app.