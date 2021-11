A teenage boy is in the hospital after he was struck by a stray bullet while at home in Beltsville Thursday night.

The Prince George’s County police said it happened around 11:10 p.m. Thursday in the 4600 block of Marie Street in Beltsville.

Prince George’s Police said the teenager was at a home the bullet hit him.

Paramedics rushed the boy to the hospital and he’s expected to recover.

No arrests have been made.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.