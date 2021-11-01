1 dead after dirt bike, SUV collide in Prince George’s Co.

Prince George's County police said a preliminary investigation found 26-year-old Germaine Cooke, of District Heights, was fatally injured after his dirt bike collided with an SUV on the 4600 block of Saint Barnabas Road.

A dirt bike rider was killed in a crash in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Wednesday, according to police.

Prince George’s County police said a preliminary investigation found 26-year-old Germaine Cooke, of District Heights, Maryland, was fatally injured after his dirt bike collided with an SUV in the 4600 block of Saint Barnabas Road, near Clifton Road.

The two collided when the SUV, which was heading westbound on Saint Barnabas around 6:20 p.m., made a left-hand turn and hit the dirt bike, which was heading east.

Cooke was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the SUV remained at the scene and were not injured.

We are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in Temple Hills involving a dirt bike. Read more:https://t.co/0Gbu3OQTqB pic.twitter.com/OkyJQnLxVM — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) November 11, 2021

Police ask anyone with information in the case to contact the crash reconstruction unit at 301-731-4422 or by texting Crime Solvers at pgcrimesolvers.com.