1 dead after dirt bike, SUV collide in Prince George’s Co.

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

November 11, 2021, 1:40 PM

A dirt bike rider was killed in a crash in Temple Hills, Maryland, on Wednesday, according to police.

Prince George’s County police said a preliminary investigation found 26-year-old Germaine Cooke, of District Heights, Maryland, was fatally injured after his dirt bike collided with an SUV in the 4600 block of Saint Barnabas Road, near Clifton Road.

The two collided when the SUV, which was heading westbound on Saint Barnabas around 6:20 p.m., made a left-hand turn and hit the dirt bike, which was heading east.

Cooke was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver and passenger in the SUV remained at the scene and were not injured.

 

Police ask anyone with information in the case to contact the crash reconstruction unit at 301-731-4422 or by texting Crime Solvers at pgcrimesolvers.com.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

