2 kids safe after Laurel, Md. attempted car theft

Juan Herrera | jherrera@wtop.com

October 23, 2021, 10:26 PM

Prince George’s County Police confirmed that 2 children are safe after a suspect attempted to steal the car with them still inside.

Saturday evening, at the BP gas station on Baltimore Ave., police said a man stopped to get gas and left his car running while he went inside the station.

While the man paid for his gas, the suspect allegedly took the card, drove it a block from the station, and fled the scene.

The children were found safe and unharmed in the car, but police have confirmed the suspect has not been found.

Here is a map of where the event occurred:

