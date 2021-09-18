Christa Beverly Baker, wife of Md. gubernatorial candidate Rushern Baker, dies at 61

Christa Beverly Baker, the wife of former Prince George's County Executive and Maryland gubernatorial candidate Rushern L. Baker III, died Saturday after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Christa Beverly Baker, the wife of former Prince George’s County executive and Maryland gubernatorial candidate Rushern L. Baker III, died Saturday after a decade-long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

“Today I lost the love of my life, my best friend, and the source of all my strength. She was our rock – the absolutely best mother to my kids and wife to me. She spent her life fighting injustice, inequities and, for the last decade, illness with grace and grit,” Baker said in a tweet.

Today I lost the love of my life, my best friend, and the source of all my strength. She was our rock – the absolutely best mother to my kids and wife to me. She spent her life fighting injustice, inequities and, for the last decade, illness with grace and grit. pic.twitter.com/wObo6Ll2Y9 — Rushern L. Baker III (@CountyExecBaker) September 18, 2021

Baker said his late wife brought a “legacy of joy” to their family and community. The couple had three children.

They first met at Howard University, where they both studied law. She worked as a civil rights lawyer.

My family is so appreciative of all the support we have received over the years from friends, colleagues and strangers. We appreciate your prayers for us during this difficult time as we remember and celebrate the incredible life and legacy of Christa Beverly Baker. pic.twitter.com/EsEjc0o0dw — Rushern L. Baker III (@CountyExecBaker) September 18, 2021

NBC Washington reported that she was 61.

Maryland state senator Paul Pinsky told WTOP that he has been friends with the Baker family for decades, and described her as “extremely dynamic and personable,” and “the life of the party.”

Pinsky, who also recently lost his wife, said he told Rushern Baker: “Don’t think about politics or the race. If you take two days or two weeks off, it’s not going to affect things” when it comes to the governor’s race.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan expressed his condolences via Twitter:

The First Lady and I send our heartfelt condolences to Rushern Baker on the loss of his beloved wife, Christa. They shared such a special bond. ⁰

Our prayers are with the Baker family during this difficult time. https://t.co/qpV7hrTe6T — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) September 18, 2021

NBC Washington contributed to this report.