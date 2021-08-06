2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | History made by American in track and field | American Taylor wins wrestling gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Prince George’s Co. and Army Corps sign agreement on Anacostia Watershed restoration

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

August 6, 2021, 12:29 PM

Efforts to restore the Anacostia Watershed in Prince George’s County, Maryland, just received a big boost.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and Prince George’s County Department of the Environment have signed an agreement that gets restoration work moving, the USACE said Friday.

“The Prince George’s County DoE is excited to partner with USACE on one of the largest stream restoration and habitat improvement projects for the county,” said Jeff DeHan, Prince George’s County DoE Stormwater Management Division associate director.

“The project will deliver substantial benefits to impervious area treatments, improve water quality and promote community uplift while restoring and beautifying the Anacostia River,” he added.

The project will focus on restoring and improving seven miles of instream habitat, opening four miles for fish passage and connecting 14 miles of stream to previously restored stream areas.

“We’re proud to have a strong partnership with Prince George’s County DoE, as we work together to move forward this important restoration effort,” said Army Corps Baltimore District Commander Col. Estee Pinchasin.

“As one of the most urbanized watersheds within the Chesapeake Bay, this design agreement brings us one step closer to ensuring substantial environmental improvements are made for our habitat and communities.”

A cost-sharing agreement with Prince George’s County was signed on Jan. 13, 2014. Recommendations were made in December 2018. Now, the Baltimore District Army Corps is slated to get $30 million to design and construct the project from the proposed fiscal 2022 federal budget.

Pre-construction engineering and design kicks off right away. Construction is scheduled to start in fall 2022.

More information about the project is available online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

